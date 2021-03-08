Reopening theatres: a rolling list of venues and shows that have confirmed returns

We're making a rolling list of venues that have committed to firm reopening dates thus far.

Of course – just because a venue hasn't announced its reopening date doesn't mean a show set for this summer isn't going ahead! We're just going by what we're being updated on, or unveiling new shows that hadn't announced their seasons. We'll be amending this list on a regular basis as new announcements come in.

We haven't included shows that announced their opening dates in December, but many will be shuffling back performance times in line with government guidance.









Nimax Theatres – Venue owner Nica Burns has confirmed her venues will open from May in a similar fashion to what occurred in December – with socially distanced performances featuring risk mitigation measures.

Six the Musical – The Queendom will get back to doing what it does best from 21 May 2021 in the West End, with tour plans to be revealed.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Out of the darkness, into the spotlight – from 20 May 2021 at the Apollo! Tour plans are to be confirmed.

9 to 5 the Musical – The show has revealed hopes to get its tour back on the open road from 21 June 2021.

Chester Storyhouse – The venue has pledged to open in mid-May with a massive socially distanced season.

Stephen Joseph Theatre – Scarborough's lovely venue will open from 18 May, with the first show being Julie Hesmondhalgh's The Greatest Play in the History of the World…

Oxford Playhouse – The venue has pledged to reopen from mid-May – programming is to be revealed.

Southwark Playhouse – Again, straight out of the gate, the theatre will stage a socially distanced new musical starring Wendi Peters.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t – The immersive experience heads to Manchester and Salford from May.

Cinderella – Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical has unveiled its new opening date – with an official opening night in mid-July.

The Phantom of the Opera – Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-runner has cemented in a new opening date.

West End Musical Drive-In – The Troubadour Meridian Water is back in action with a cavalcade of musical performances from April!

Little Angel Theatre – The family-friendly north London venue will be back with a new piece from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Magic Mike Live – Bustin' moves back at the Hippodrome, Magic Mike Live returns with social distancing.

Coventry City of Culture – The programme had pushed back its dates – but there's now a raft of socially distanced richness ready to roll.

Get Up, Stand Up! – The show has confirmed a new opening date in October, after pushing back a summer premiere.