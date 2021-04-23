Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt to reopen in the West End in August

Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt will reopen in the West End in August, producer Sonia Friedman has revealed.

The piece, which was first running at the Wyndham's Theatre when the pandemic began, charts the rise and fall of the Jewish quarter of Vienna from the beginning of the 20th century through to the brutal actions of the Holocaust. Directed by Patrick Marber, it will now play for a a 12-week run from 7 August to 30 October 2021.

Public booking will reopen on Friday 30 April, with current ticket holders being contacted from today.

Friedman said: "I am deeply relieved that after a year of immense loss and struggle for so many, including the unthinkable shutdown of our theatre industry, to announce the new dates for the return of Tom's astonishing play to the West End. Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of enduring love and familial bonds that asks us to bear witness to our pasts, no matter how painful that may be. The audience response throughout our seven weeks of sold-out performances before the pandemic struck in March 2020 was incredibly moving and humbling to witness.

"Over a year later and now having won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Play, Leopoldstadt could not be more pertinent. I so look forward to returning to the Wyndham's Theatre, to welcome back our very special audiences as we continue to share this epic, truly great new play."

Set design is by Richard Hudson, with costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The play is the sixth collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Stoppard and reunites the trio of Friedman, Stoppard and director Patrick Marber, who last worked on Travesties in 2017.