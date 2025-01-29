RSC announces new season with Rose Leslie, Simon Russell Beale and more

The new season features a raft of new Shakespeare productions, alongside UK and world premieres

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced its 2025/26 season.

Kicking off the season, Michael Longhurst directs Much Ado About Nothing, reimagining Shakespeare’s comedy within the world of professional football. You can find out more about the production here.

Max Webster helms Titus Andronicus at the Swan Theatre from 17 April to 7 June. Simon Russell Beale plays the title role, alongside Emma Fielding as Marcia Andronicus and Natey Jones as Aaron. Following that, Tim Crouch will bring I, Peaseblossom to the Swan Theatre from 28 to 31 May, revisiting A Midsummer Night’s Dreamthrough the perspective of its overlooked fairy.

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive chat with Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey – which you can listen to here – other streaming platforms are available here:

As already announced, Hamlet Hail to the Thief will fuse Shakespeare’s tragedy with music from Radiohead’s album and runs this summer, while Sarah Kane’s 4.48 Psychosis returns 25 years after its premiere, with the original cast and creative team at the Other Place in July.

Co-artistic director Tamara Harvey will direct Laura Wade’s new version of Somerset Maugham’s The Constant Wife, running at the Swan Theatre from 20 June to 2 August. Rose Leslie stars as Constance.

Yaël Farber makes her RSC debut with The Winter’s Tale, running at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 12 July to 30 August. Richard Nelson’s An Actor Convalescing in Devon transfers to the Swan Theatre for a one-off performance on 20 July, starring Paul Jesson.

Heading into the late summer, Joanna Bowman directs The Two Gentlemen of Verona at The Other Place from 2 to 31 August in a new 80-minute adaptation. Press night is on 12 August.

James Ijames’ Fat Ham, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will have its UK premiere – you can find out more about the show here.

Emily Burns will return to the RSC to stage a revival of Measure for Measure, playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 13 September to 25 October.

Tom Wells adapts The BFG for the stage in a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company – you can find out more here.

Tickets for all productions will be on sale through the RSC website.