Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards 2025 – watch the highlights

And the winners are…

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

27 March 2025

Actors Mark Strong and Francesca Amewudah Rivers in interviews with WhatsOnStage
Mark Strong and Francesca Amewudah Rivers, © WhatsOnStage

This afternoon, WhatsOnStage was invited to attend the 2025 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards ceremony at the National Theatre.

The awards, voted on by UK-based theatre critics, recognised work from across 2024.

The big winner today was Robert Icke’s Broadway-bound adaptation of the Greek tragedy Oedipus, which took home the prizes for Best Director (for Icke), Best Actor (for Mark Strong) and Best Actress (for Lesley Manville). In addition, Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant picked up two prizes: Best New Play and Most Promising Playwright.

You can read the full list of winners here.

And you can watch our special highlights package below:

Tickets for select winning productions are on sale now.

