West End Oedipus and The Rocky Horror Show announced for Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2025/26 season is a starry one.

This autumn at Studio 54, Mark Strong and Lesley Manville will reprise their Olivier Award-nominated performances in Robert Icke’s Oedipus, which debuted last year in the West End. Writer/director Icke turns the Sophocles play into a thriller about a politician on the eve of an election victory when true identities begin to reveal themselves. We gave it four stars.

Spring 2026 at Studio 54 will see a new Broadway production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Oh, Mary!‘s Sam Pinkleton. At the same time, the Todd Haimes Theatre will house a revival of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.

Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theater, Patrick Page will headline Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, a dark comedy about Gavrilo Princip and the events leading up to the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Darko Tresnjak directs the play this autumn. At the Pels next winter is Alex Lin’s Chinese Republicans, directed by Chay Yew.

Beginning in August 2025, the Haimes Theatre will undergo major renovations that are expected to last eight months. These include a restoration of the interior, a gut renovation of all restrooms, seating replacement, and increased accessible seating throughout the venue.

Further details about each production will be announced in the coming months. Oedipus is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo in association with Roundabout Theatre Company.