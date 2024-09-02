Theatre News

Oedipus with Mark Strong and Lesley Manville completes West End cast

The Greek tragedy is rejigged for the modern day

Alex Wood

| London |

2 September 2024

Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and Phia Saban, photos supplied by the production

Full casting has been set for Oedipus, Robert Icke’s new retelling of the classic Greek tale.

Starring in the show are Mark Strong (A View from the Bridge) and Lesley Manville (The Crown), playing Oedipus and Jocasta respectively, with the piece playing at Wyndham’s Theatre from 4 October 2024 to 5 January 2025.

Joining Strong and Manville will be Samuel Brewer (Teiresias), Michael Gould (Creon), Sara Hazemi (Lichas/Understudy Antigone), Gary McDonald (Driver), Bhasker Patel (Corin), Phia Saban (Antigone), Jordan Scowen (Eteocles), June Watson (Merope) and James Wilbraham (Polyneices), with Jim Creighton (ensemble/understudy Oedipus and Creon), Derek Elroy (ensemble/understudy Corin, Teiresias and Driver), Celia Nelson (ensemble/ understudy Jocasta and Merope) and Jake Rory (ensemble/understudy Polyneices, Eteocles and Lichas) completing the cast.

Members of the creative team are Hildegard Bechtler (set design), Wojciech Dziedzic (costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Tal Yarden (video design) and Julia Horan CDG (casting director).

Across the run, Sonia Friedman Productions will be offering 1000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under.

Tickets for the run are on sale now.

