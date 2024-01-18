Mark Strong and Lesley Manville to star in West End Oedipus

The show opens in the West End later this year

Mark Strong and Lesley Manville will star in a new production of Oedipus later this year.



Adapted from the Greek classic by Robert Icke (1984), the show will open at Wyndham’s Theatre in October 2024.

Icke’s version of the Greek tragedy was originally presented in Dutch at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Strong was last seen on stage in Icke’s The Red Barn, with Manville recently starring in seasons five and six of The Crown.