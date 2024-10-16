Mark Strong and Lesley Manville at the West End opening night of Oedipus

Stage and screen veterans Mark Strong and Lesley Manville have returned to the West End, teaming up for Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus.

Following yesterday’s opening night performance, which was lauded as “astonishing” by WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton, we caught up with the two leading actors at the show’s after-party to discuss how Sophocles’ ancient Greek tragedy has been reimagined for the present day.

Watch our opening night video below:

Alongside Strong (as Oedipus) and Manville (as Jocasta), the West End cast also includes Samuel Brewer (as Teiresias), Michael Gould (as Creon), Sara Hazemi (as Lichas/understudy Antigone), Gary McDonald (as Driver), Bhasker Patel (as Corin), Phia Saban (as Antigone), Jordan Scowen (as Eteocles), June Watson (as Merope) and James Wilbraham (as Polyneices), with Jim Creighton (as ensemble/understudy Oedipus and Creon), Derek Elroy (as ensemble/understudy Corin, Teiresias and Driver), Celia Nelson (as ensemble/understudy Jocasta and Merope) and Jake Rory (as ensemble/understudy Polyneices, Eteocles and Lichas) completing the company.

The production’s creative team features Hildegard Bechtler (set design), Wojciech Dziedzic (costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Tal Yarden (video design) and Julia Horan (casting director).

Across the run, Sonia Friedman Productions is offering 1000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under.

Oedipus continues at Wyndham’s Theatre until 5 January 2025, with tickets on sale below.