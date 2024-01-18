Rami Malek and Indira Varma to star in Oedipus at the Old Vic

The Old Vic will host the world premiere of Ella Hickson’s Oedipus, starring Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time To Die) and Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Game of Thrones).



Based on Sophocles’ play from c. 429 BC, this adaptation by Old Vic associate artist Ella Hickson will be co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter in a strictly limited run from January 2025.

Warchus said today: “Sophocles’ play, arguably the best-plotted tale ever told, is the original detective story. 2,450 years since it was written, we still we find ourselves captivated by the intractable questions at the core of its drama: of the sometimes destructive outcomes in our quest for knowledge; how much we’re in control of our fate, or if we’re mostly living out a pre-written script that we’re completely powerless to change. I’m so excited to be co-directing this extraordinary play, in a dazzling new version by Ella Hickson, alongside the phenomenal choreographer Hofesh Shechter. And I am thrilled to announce the brilliant Rami Malek and Indira Varma in the lead roles.”