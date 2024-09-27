Photos

Oedipus with Mark Strong and Lesley Manville – first look at West End rehearsals

The Greek tragedy is rejigged for the modern day

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

27 September 2024

Lesley Manville and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan 3
Lesley Manville and Mark Strong in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan

Ahead of previews, take a peek at the West End production of Oedipus, Robert Icke’s new retelling of the classic Greek tale.

Starring in the show are Mark Strong (A View from the Bridge) and Lesley Manville (The Crown), playing Oedipus and Jocasta respectively, with the piece playing at Wyndham’s Theatre from 4 October 2024 to 5 January 2025.

Joining Strong and Manville are Samuel Brewer (Teiresias), Michael Gould (Creon), Sara Hazemi (Lichas/Understudy Antigone), Gary McDonald (Driver), Bhasker Patel (Corin), Phia Saban (Antigone), Jordan Scowen (Eteocles), June Watson (Merope) and James Wilbraham (Polyneices), with Jim Creighton (ensemble/understudy Oedipus and Creon), Derek Elroy (ensemble/understudy Corin, Teiresias and Driver), Celia Nelson (ensemble/ understudy Jocasta and Merope) and Jake Rory (ensemble/understudy Polyneices, Eteocles and Lichas) completing the cast.

Members of the creative team are Hildegard Bechtler (set design), Wojciech Dziedzic (costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Tal Yarden (video design) and Julia Horan (casting director).

Across the run, Sonia Friedman Productions will be offering 1000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under.

Tickets for the run are on sale now.

Gary McDonald in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Gary McDonald in rehearsals for Oedipus © Manuel Harlan
James Wilbraham and Jordan Scowen in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
James Wilbraham and Jordan Scowen in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
June Watson and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
June Watson and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
June Watson in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
June Watson in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan 2
Lesley Manville and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan (2)
Lesley Manville in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
Bhasker Patel in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Bhasker Patel in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville in rehearsals for Oedipus, © Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville, Phia Saban and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Lesley Manville, Phia Saban and Mark Strong, © Manuel Harlan
Mark Strong and Michael Gould in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan (2)
Mark Strong and Michael Gould in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Mark Strong and Michael Gould in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Mark Strong and Michael Gould in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Samuel Brewer and Mark Strong in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Samuel Brewer and Mark Strong in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Sara Hazemi in rehearsals for Oedipus photo credit Manuel Harlan
Sara Hazemi in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan

