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Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige’s West End Woofs (and Meows) 2026 – in photos

Meow-vellous!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

18 August 2026

20. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige at West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West

Check out photos from the 2026 edition of West End Woofs (and Meows), hosted by stage legends Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters.

The duo presented their fourth annual live event at St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden, bringing dogs and cats from shelters and hopeful pet owners together, as well as raising funds to benefit various rescue groups. The West End iteration was conceived as a virtual offering during lockdown in 2020 (with the first live version held in 2023), while Broadway Barks, its transatlantic counterpart, has been running for over 25 years.

West End Woofs (and Meows) featured special guests including Bella Brown, Janie Dee, Richard Dempsey, Peter Egan, Cole Escola, Sarah Hadland, Bonnie Langford, Jak Malone, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb and Jac Yarrow, alongside current cast members from Hamilton, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Oliver!, Paddington and The Devil Wears Prada.

Participating shelters and rescue groups included Pro Dogs Direct, Saving Saints Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue South, Noah’s Ark Dog Rescue, Home Run Hounds, All Dogs Matter, Peterborough Cat Rescue and Fetcher Dog.

85. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
89. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
92. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
66. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
8. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
29. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West (1)
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
5. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
59. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
58. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
84. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
79. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
61. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
41. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
57. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
6. WEST END WOOFS 2026. Photo Credit Alan West
West End Woofs 2026, © Alan West
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