First ever West End Woofs announced, hosted by Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters

Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will host the first ever in-person West End Woofs (and Meows) on Saturday 18 November from 10.00am – 12.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.

The dog and cat adoption event will see a ‘meet and greet’ with a variety of adoptable pets – followed by a special performance of “Old Friends” by the company of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

Paige said today: “When Bernadette and I first presented West End Woofs online it was such a success! We raised money and awareness for many shelters caring for animals in need of adoption. Here’s hoping this year’s West End Woofs is even more successful for our neediest four-legged friends!”

Peters added: “Nothing thrills me more than to be doing West End Woofs ‘live’ for the first time at St Paul’s Actors Church with my dear friend Elaine Paige and my cast members from Old Friends. Looking forward to finding many dogs and kitties their forever homes”.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the following charities: