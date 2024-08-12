Photos

West End Woofs (and Meows) 2024 with Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige – photos released

Take a look at some of the West End stars (and their four-legged friends) in attendance

Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige holding a dog
Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige, © Danny Kaan

This past Saturday Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters host the 2024 edition of West End Woofs (and Meows) at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.

The duo hosted their first live event last year, following a virtual edition during lockdown in 2020. Across the pond, meanwhile, Broadway Barks has been an annual fixture for over 25 years.

Proceeds from the event benefited the following charities: All Dogs Matter, Home Run Hounds, Pro Dogs Direct, Saving Saints, German Shepard Rescue South, Noahs Ark Romanian Rescue, Helping Dogs and Cats UK, and Peterborough Cat Rescue.

Take a look at the newly released photos featuring West End stars such as Bonnie Langford, Stephanie J Block, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Charlie Stemp, Jac Yarrow and more.

Bella Brown, Jason Pennycooke and Bonnie Langford at West End Woofs 2024
Bella Brown, Jason Pennycooke and Bonnie Langford, © Danny Kaan
Bonnie Langford at West End Woofs 2024
Bonnie Langford, © Danny Kaan
Carl Mullaney and Bernadette Peters at West End Woofs 2024
Carl Mullaney and Bernadette Peters, © Danny Kaan
Charlie Stemp at West End Woofs 2024
Charlie Stemp, © Danny Kaan
Elaine Paige and Jac Yarrow at West End Woofs 2024
Elaine Paige and Jac Yarrow, © Danny Kaan
Stephanie J Block and Charlie Stemp at West End Woofs 2024
Stephanie J Block and Charlie Stemp, © Danny Kaan
The cast of Hamilton at West End Woofs 2024
The cast of Hamilton, © Danny Kaan
The cast of Hello, Dolly! at West End Woofs 2024
The cast of Hello, Dolly!, © Danny Kaan
Djavan van de Fliert at West End Woofs 2024
Djavan van de Fliert, © Danny Kaan
Trevor Dion Nicholas at West End Woofs 2024
Trevor Dion Nicholas, © Danny Kaan
Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige at West End Woofs 2024
Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige, © Danny Kaan

