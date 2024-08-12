West End Woofs (and Meows) 2024 with Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige – photos released

Take a look at some of the West End stars (and their four-legged friends) in attendance

This past Saturday Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters host the 2024 edition of West End Woofs (and Meows) at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.

The duo hosted their first live event last year, following a virtual edition during lockdown in 2020. Across the pond, meanwhile, Broadway Barks has been an annual fixture for over 25 years.

Proceeds from the event benefited the following charities: All Dogs Matter, Home Run Hounds, Pro Dogs Direct, Saving Saints, German Shepard Rescue South, Noahs Ark Romanian Rescue, Helping Dogs and Cats UK, and Peterborough Cat Rescue.

Take a look at the newly released photos featuring West End stars such as Bonnie Langford, Stephanie J Block, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Charlie Stemp, Jac Yarrow and more.