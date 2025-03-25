Wild Rose musical – Dawn Sievewright, Nicole Taylor and more on the Scottish screen-to-stage adaptation

Currently running at Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre is the world premiere of Wild Rose.

Decribed by WhatsOnStage’s Scotland-based critic Simon Thompson as having “a powerhouse central protagonist, played magnificently by Dawn Sievewright“, the new musical is written by Nicole Taylor (adapted from her 2018 film of the same name) and directed by John Tiffany.

WhatsOnStage caught up with Sievewright (who plays Rose-Lynn in the piece), as well as Blythe Duff (who plays her mother, Marion), Taylor, Tiffany and lead producer Patrick Daly to find out more about the show.

Also appearing in the Edinburgh cast are Andy Clark (as Alan Boyne and a range of other roles), Amber Sylvia Edwards (as Eileen), Liz Ewing (as Agnes and Mary), Peter Hannah (in multiple roles including Sam and Mark Hagen), and Hannah Jarrett-Scott (as Kathy and Amanda).

Janet Kumah, Louise McCarthy, Emma Mullen, Julia Murray, Mia Musakambeva, Star Penders, and Ashley J Russell complete the ensemble.

The roles of Wynonna and Lyle are played alternately by Lily Ferguson, Jessie-Lou Harvey, and Ayla Sherriff, and by Alfie Campbell, Calum Middleton, and Leo Stephen, respectively.

The production features choreography by Steven Hoggett and Vicki Manderson, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound design by Tony Gayle. Music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements are by Sarah Travis and Davey Anderson, with video design by Lewis den Hertog. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton and Kahleen Crawford. The executive producers are Faye Ward of Fable Pictures and Nia Janis of Playful Productions.

Wild Rose runs at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh until 19 April.