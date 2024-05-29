Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre announces 2024-2025 season

The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh has released details for its forthcoming 2024-25 season.

John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is set to direct the world premiere stage adaptation of Wild Rose, written by BAFTA Award winner Nicole Taylor (Three Girls) and based on the BAFTA Award-winning film of the same name. You can read more about the show here.

The other world premiere in the coming season is the previously announced stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s children’s book, The Baddies (4 to 20 October 2024) in a co-production with Freckle Productions.

Other highlights of the season include the Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of Shirley Valentine (12 to 29 June 2024), directed by Elizabeth Newman and starring Sally Reid (Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape), who reprises her award-winning role in Willy Russell’s beloved one-woman play, and Armando Iannucci’s Pandemonium (24 to 28 September 2024), directed by Patrick Marber, which previously debuted at the Soho Theatre in London.

The Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, also directed by Newman, will run from 24 October to 9 November, with Kirsty Stuart (Outlander) reprising her role as Blanche Dubois, while this year’s festive production will be Duncan McLean adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. Directed by Wils Wilson, the piece is set on Christmas Eve, where young Jim Hawkins works at North Edinburgh’s “finest accommodation for reformed pirates, retired marauders and past-it privateers”, and runs from 28 November 2024 until 4 January 2025.

The Lyceum Theatre will then present the Theatre for a New Audience production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice (18 January to 15 February 2025), directed by Arin Arbus and starring Tony Award nominee John Douglas Thompson (Jitney) as Shylock.

Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop, chronicling Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s final night, will follow from 31 May to 21 June 2025, under the helm of Rikki Henry.

Finally, the much-anticipated production of Coraline – A Musical, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel, will visit the Lyceum Theatre from 26 June to 19 July 2025.