whatsonstage white
Video

Go behind the scenes for The Purists at Kiln Theatre

The show has its UK premiere in north London

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

3 December 2024

Purists tn
Tiffany Gray and Emma Kingston, photo by WhatsOnStage

We head over to Kiln Theatre for the European premiere of The Purists, written by Dan McCabe.

Set in Queens, New York, the story centres on Lamont, a former emcee, and Mr Bugz, a DJ, who regularly tease their neighbour Gerry, a musical theatre enthusiast. When two young women, Nancy and Val, challenge each other to a rap battle, the group is forced to confront their beliefs around race, sexuality, and music. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

The Purists originally premiered in Boston at the Huntington Theatre, where it received the Elliot Norton Award for Best Production and the Elisabeth Osborn Award for Best Play. Dan McCabe is also working on the screenplay for the film.

The production features Jasper Britton (The Libertine), Tiffany Gray (Between Riverside and Crazy), Emma Kingston (The Band’s Visit), Richard Pepple (Line of Duty), and Sule Rimi. It runs until 21 December.

The production team includes set designer Tom Piper, costume designer Ruth Badila, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Tony Gayle and casting director Isabella Odoffin. Artistic director Amit Sharma directs, with Imy Wyatt Corner as assistant director.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Purists tn

Go behind the scenes for The Purists at Kiln Theatre

The show has its UK premiere in north London