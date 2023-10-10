Amit Sharma announced as Kiln Theatre artistic director and CEO

Amit Sharma has been confirmed as the new artistic director of the Kiln Theatre.

The award-winning north London venue, located in Kilburn, has hosted a series of critically lauded productions in recent years, including Zadie Smith’s The Wife of Willesden, Florian Zeller’s The Son (which transferred to the West End) and Amy Trigg’s Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me, which was a co-winner of the inaugural Women’s Prize for Playwriting.

Chair of the Board Sita McIntosh explained: “I’m thrilled that after two months of working through almost 40 applications we have entrusted the role of artistic director and CEO of Kiln Theatre to Amit Sharma who is currently an associate director with us. Amit has already proved his directorial credentials, most recently with Ryan Calais Cameron’s Retrograde which opened to five-star reviews and completely sold out, but he also impressed the selection panel with his commitment to Kiln Theatre and our values, his artistic vision for the future and his 360 view of what the building can represent and offer the local community of Brent. The Board and I look forward to working with Amit to see that vision realised in 2024 and beyond.”

Sharma, who takes up the role on 1 December 2023, was previously deputy artistic director of Birmingham Rep, associate artistic director at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, and associate director at Graeae Theatre Company.

He said today: “Over the last 18 months, I’ve got to know first-hand how truly iconic the Kiln Theatre is. To become the next artistic director and CEO is such a huge honour and to follow Indhu, who has always been a huge inspiration to me, is beyond my wildest dreams. I want to thank Sita and the board for offering me this opportunity, and I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of working with them and forging the future that lies ahead.

“The Kiln is a theatre right at the heart of its community – a beacon for the people of Brent, bringing audiences to the borough from across London, the UK and internationally. There’s a magic that happens on that stage, and I look forward to working with the brilliant team there to bring that to audiences as we embrace this new phase together. I am absolutely buzzing for this next chapter.”

During her tenure, Rubasingham oversaw a major transformation and capital redevelopment of the north London theatre, formerly known as the Tricycle. She also directed a variety of critically lauded productions, including the award-winning Red Velvet, Handbagged and The Invisible Hand. She concluded: “I am very excited about the appointment of Amit Sharma as the new Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre. He is a person and an artist I greatly admire and respect. His integrity, values and talent are immense. I could not be happier about this appointment and have no doubt he will lead Kiln Theatre in this next chapter, both brilliantly and to further heights.”