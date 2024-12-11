Watch The Lion King stars perform “He Lives in You”

Ahead of the release of Disney’s Mufasa

Exclusive: The Lion King’s Shaun Escoffrey and Owen Chaponda have recorded an acoustic performance of “He Lives in You” from the hit show.

The duo play Mufasa and Simba respectively in the West End, with Escoffrey recently marking 15 years with the production.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King roars into cinemas on 20 December. Directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, the prequel movie explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Lin-Manuel Miranda has written the film’s songs, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Watch the performance, accompanied by Simone Manfredini on the keyboard and Damien Manning on percussion, below:

The much-loved stage version of the iconic Disney musical continues its run at the Lyceum Theatre. Earlier this year the show celebrated 25 years in the West End, and we got an exclusive look backstage as the production received a transformation.

Escoffrey and Chaponda are joined by Merryl Ansah as Nala, George Asprey as Scar, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Thenjiwe Thendiva Nofemele as Rafiki, Mark Roper as Pumbaa and Mark Tatham as Ed.

Rhiane Drummond as Shenzi, and Jorell Coiffic-Kamall as Banzai, round out the cast alongside ensemble members: Gibsa Bah, Shaquille Brush, Stedroy Cabey, Nikki Cheung, Kat Collings, Marlee Jay, Tomas Larraguivel, Gennaro Maffettone, Lanya Matthews, Daniel Mejia, Sipho Mlombile, Ntethelelo Nhlapo, Dillan Hope Suttle and Francesca Thompson.

Tickets are on sale below.