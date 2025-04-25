The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour releases new footage

New production footage has been released of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour.

The play is based on C S Lewis’ iconic children’s book about a group of siblings who walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom.

Directed by Michael Fentiman and based on the original production by Sally Cookson, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was first performed at Leeds Playhouse in 2017, before transferring to London’s Bridge Theatre, embarking on a tour and running in the West End.

Katy Stephens plays the White Witch (and Mrs Macready), alongside Joanna Adaran (as Susan), Jesse Dunbar (as Peter), Kudzai Mangombe (as Lucy), Bunmi Osadolor (as Edmund) and Stanton Wright (as Aslan).

The company is completed by Archie Combe (as Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (as Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (as Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (as Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin), Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing), Ffion Haf (as Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (as Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (as Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel), Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (as Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Kraig Thornber (as The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (as Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (as Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (as Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag).

Watch the trailer below:

The creative team behind the production includes set and costume designer Tom Paris, composers Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, choreographer Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tom Marshall, puppetry director Toby Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, casting director Will Burton and wigs, hair and make-up designer Susanna Peretz.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is currently playing at Grand Opera House York. After that, it’ll visit Grand Opera House Belfast, Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent, King’s Theatre Glasgow, His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen, Eden Court Highlands Inverness, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Bristol Hippodrome, Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Hull New Theatre, Waterside Theatre Aylesbury, Grand Theatre Wolverhampton, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire, Mayflower Theatre Southampton, and Plymouth Theatre Royal before a festive season at the Lowry in Salford.

It will also play a limited run at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London from 20 August to 7 September 2025.

Further dates and venues are still to be confirmed.