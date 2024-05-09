The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe to embark on new tour

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be embarking on a new tour later this year.

The play is based on C S Lewis’ iconic children’s book about a group of siblings that walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom.

Directed by Michael Fentiman, and based on the original production by Sally Cookson, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was first performed at Leeds Playhouse in 2017, before transferring to London’s Bridge Theatre, embarking on a tour and running in the West End and Birmingham.

Producer Chris Harper said: “We can’t wait for both children and adults to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of C S Lewis’ novel with this tour.”

Fentiman added: “I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

The creative team behind The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe also includes set and costume designer Tom Paris, composers Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, choreographer Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tom Marshall, puppetry director Toby Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, casting director Will Burton and wigs, hair and make-up designer Susanna Peretz.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will open at Leeds Playhouse (18 December 2024 to 25 January 2025), before visiting Leicester Curve, Cardiff Millennium Centre, Liverpool Empire, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Theatre Royal Brighton, Orchard Theatre Dartford, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Princess Theatre Torquay, Wycombe Swan Theatre, Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, Grand Opera House York, Grand Opera House Belfast, Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent, King’s Theatre Glasgow, His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen, Eden Court Highlands Inverness, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Aylesbury Waterside and Sunderland Empire.

Further venues, dates and casting will be announced in due course.