Cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to perform on Britain’s Got Talent

The West End cast will be rolling on to ITV!

The cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will appear on Britain’s Got Talent.

Karis Anderson, who plays the titular role in the West End show, will lead the performance during the live semi-finals.

The WhatsOnStage Award nominee will be joined by the cast of the musical to play some of Turner’s greatest hits.

Back at the Aldwych Theatre, recording artist and presenter Fleur East will make her theatrical debut this summer as Tina. She’ll share the role with Anderson.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is booking in London to 10 January 2026, with a full cast update expected in due course. A UK tour is also underway.

Tune in to ITV this Saturday, 26 April at 7 pm, for the performance.