Cast announced for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical UK and Ireland tour

Simply the best news for fans of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll!

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has announced casting for its first UK and Ireland tour, running alongside its West End production.

Chronicling the life and career of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and featuring such beloved hits as “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, “Proud Mary”, “The Best” and many more, the jukebox musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

Set to star will be Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi and Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, who will share the iconic role of Tina Turner, alongside David King-Yombo as Ike Turner.

Martin Allanson will play Record Producer Phil Spector, with William Beckerleg as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Rushand Chambers as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Claude East as Tina’s grandmother Gran Georgeanna (GG), Isaac Elder as Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Georgia Gillam as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Letitia Hector as Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock, Kyle Richardson as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, and Gemma Sutton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam.

Ensemble members are Viquichele Cross as Lorraine, Charlotte Elisabeth-Yorke as Toni, Kane Matthews as Tina’s son Craig, Daniel N’Guessan-Lopez as Tina’s son Ronnie and Richard Taylor Woods as Martyn Ware.

The Ikettes are played by D’Mia Lindsay-Walker, Alana Robinson and Sedona Sky and swings are Loren Anderson, Ella Howlett, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, Max Mulrenan, Tom Self and Toby Shellard.

Children’s casting includes Chloe Angiama, Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor and Ava Wallace-Corbett as Young Anna Mae Bullock, and Shaniyah Abrahams, Lily Bunn and Mariah Martinez as Young Alline/Young Craig.

The tour will be opening at Curve, Leicester, where it plays from Thursday 6 March to Saturday 22 March 2025. After that, it will visit Sunderland, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham, Plymouth, Nottingham, Liverpool, Southend, Sheffield, Glasgow, Southampton, Canterbury, Edinburgh, Manchester (where it will play an extended winter season into 2026), Norwich, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Newcastle and Leeds.

The production also features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The show continues in the West End, where it is now the longest-running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre.