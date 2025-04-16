Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical releases a first listen music video

The title song from the upcoming Come Fall in Love musical has been released.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (also commonly known as DDLJ), one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, it’ll have its UK premiere later this year.

The stage version’s narrative will be set in the UK and follows Simran, a young British Indian woman, who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India in an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

Set to star in the musical are Jena Pandya, taking on the role of Simran, with Ashley Day in the role of Roger. The complete casting was revealed earlier this week.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney’s Frozen), co-choreographer Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Tony Gayle, video designer Akhila Krishnan, musical supervisor and arranger Ted Arthur and musical director Ben Holder, with casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. The show is produced by Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

For the video, the music producer is Abhijit Nalani, recorded at YRF Studios, and recorded and mixed by Vijay Dayal, assisted by Sagar Sathe and Dileep Nair. There are additional music credits for Dipesh Varma and Ratnadeep Jamsandekar, Hanif Dhafrani, Aslam Dhafrani, Kasam Amad, Junaid Dhafrani, Iqbal Azad, Munaf and Nadeem Azab.

Dadlani and Ravjiani provide the main vocals, supported by male vocal artists Arjit Shrivastava, Dipanshu Tiwari, Manish Sharma, Vaibhav Rajvarsh, Vaibhav Rawal, and Chaitanya Shinde. The female backing vocals are by Deepanshi Nagar, Ashlesha Raj, Shikha Sonik, Dhanshree Rajvarsh, Rohini Garg, and Amrita Talukder.

The video was directed by Saif Akhtar for Kibbootz Films, with Sumit Baruah, Indrajeet Deshmukh, Sunil Kumar and Sudhansh Shrivastav.

The musical will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 29 May 2025 and play until 21 June 2025. Tickets are on sale now below.