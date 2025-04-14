Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical completes UK premiere casting

See who’s taking the much-loved film to the Manchester stage!

Complete casting has now been revealed for the musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema.

Entitled Come Fall in Love and helmed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the Hindi-language film (also commonly known as DDLJ), the stage version’s narrative will be set in the UK.

It follows Simran, a young British Indian woman, who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India in an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

Set to star in the musical will be Jena Pandya, taking on the role of Simran, with Ashley Day in the role of Roger.

Joining them will be Irvine Iqbal as Baldev, Kara Lane as Minky, Harveen Mann-Neary as Lajjo, Amonik Melaco as Ben, Millie O’Connell as Cookie, Ankur Sabharwal as Ajit, Kinshuk Sen as Kuljit, and Russell Wilcox as Rog Sr.

Completing the cast are ensemble members Erica-Jayne Alden, Tash Bacarese-Hamilton, Scarlett Behl, Sophie Camble, Gabrielle Cocca, Rohan Dhupar, Joe Django, Alexander Emery, Kuldeep Goswami, Ella Grant, Yasmin Harrison, Mohit Mathur, Tom Mussell, Purvi Parmar, Saaj Raja, Manu Sarswat, Garrett Tennant, Sonya Venugopal, and swings Emily Goodenough, Marina Lawrence-Mahrra, and Jordan Maisuria-Wake.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney’s Frozen), co-choreographer Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Tony Gayle, video designer Akhila Krishnan, musical supervisor and arranger Ted Arthur and musical director Ben Holder, with casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. The show is produced by Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

The musical will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 29 May 2025, playing through until 21 June 2025. Tickets are on sale now below.