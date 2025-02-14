Lead casting revealed for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical

Exclusive: Lead casting has now been revealed for the musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema.

Entitled Come Fall in Love and helmed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the Hindi-language film (also commonly known as DDLJ), the stage version’s narrative will be set in the UK.

It follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

Set to star in the musical will be Jena Pandya, taking on the role of Simran, with Ashley Day in the role of Roger.

Pandya described the original film as “a part of the cultural fabric of India”, while Day says the thing he loves most about the new musical is “how it shows two cultures, each staying true to their roots while embracing something bigger than themselves.”

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney’s Frozen), co-choreographer Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Tony Gayle, video designer Akhila Krishnan, musical supervisor and arranger Ted Arthur and musical director Ben Holder, with casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. The show is produced by Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

The musical will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 29 May 2025, playing through until 21 June 2025. Tickets are on sale now below.