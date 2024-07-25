Come Fall in Love musical based on Bollywood blockbuster to be staged in the UK

The film’s director Aditya Chopra is set to helm the production

A musical adaptation of one of the “biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema”, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will stage its UK premiere in summer 2025.

Entitled Come Fall in Love and helmed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the Hindi-language film (also commonly known as DDLJ), the stage version will be set in the UK. It follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde).

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney’s Frozen), associate choreographer for Indian dances Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. The show is produced by Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Venue, performance dates, casting and additional creative team information will be announced in due course.

An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.