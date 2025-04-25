Rob Madge and Pippa Cleary release new song “All In Good Time”

Rob Madge and Pippa Cleary have released a new song and music video.

The news follows the announcement that their award-winning show My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will play in New York later this year.

“All In Good Time” was written in the aftermath of the show’s unexpected postponement last year. It was first heard as the finale of Madge’s solo show, Regards to Broadway, which was performed in the West End last May.

Madge said, “We are so thrilled to be sharing this song with you all. It was written at a time when we were experiencing quite the knock back, and so, we wanted to channel all those feelings somehow. When in doubt, let music be the therapy!”

They added: “Specifically, this song was written as a response to the postponement of our Broadway debuts. We had put everything on the line, and when it fell through, it was devastating. However, we are strong believers in turning a broken heart into art. It’s a song about picking up the pieces, companionship, hope, and that, ultimately, it’s okay not to be okay. We all go through difficulties, but we implore you—please don’t go through them alone. There will always be a shoulder to cry on and help you step into the light again. And remember—what’s meant for you will not pass you by!”

You can read our exclusive interview with Madge here.

“All In Good Time” is released by Westway Music and is available to stream now.