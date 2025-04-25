Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are starts performances at the National Theatre

Here they are in London!

Stephen Sondheim and David Ives’ Here We Are will receive its European premiere tonight, 25 April.

Running at the National Theatre, Here We Are features a score by Sondheim, a book by Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel – by Luis Buñuel. It follows a group of guests who find themselves unable to leave a dinner party, and was first seen at the Shed in New York in 2023, where it earned very impressive reviews.

To coincide with the arrival in London, the script and songs will be published.

The full cast includes Edward Baker-Duly (understudy Leo Brink and Man), Tracie Bennett (Woman), Alastair Brookshaw (understudy Bishop and Paul Zimmer), Jack Butterworth (A Visitor/ensemble/understudy Soldier), Chumisa Dornford-May (Fritz), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Paul Zimmer), Richard Fleeshman (Soldier), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bishop), Cameron Johnson (Colonel), Rory Kinnear (Leo Brink), Jane Krakowski (Marianne Brink), Molly Lynch (ensemble / understudy Marianne Brink and Fritz), Amira Matthews (ensemble / understudy Claudia Bursik-Zimmer and Woman), Denis O’Hare (Man), Martha Plimpton (Claudia Bursik-Zimmer), Steven Serlin (ensemble / understudy Raffael Santello Di Santicci, Colonel and A Visitor) and Paulo Szot (Raffael Santello Di Santicci).

You can find out more about the production here.

Director Joe Mantello is joined by set and costume designer David Zinn, choreographer Sam Pinkleton, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick (with additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani), conductor Nigel Lilley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs, hair and make-up designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell , casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Caitlin Stegemoller, associate director Lily Dyble, associate set designer Tim McMath, associate costume designer Rachael Ryan, associate choreographer Billy Bustamante, associate conductor Cat Beveridge, associate lighting designer Craig Stelzenmuller and associate sound designer James Melling.

Here We Are plays until 28 June at the Southbank venue.