Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are to be published

It coincides with the UK staging

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

23 April 2025

Here We Are
Artwork for Here We Are, supplied by the production

Here We Are, the final work by Stephen Sondheim, will be published posthumously by Nick Hern Books.

The release coincides with the musical’s European premiere at the National Theatre.

Running in London this April, Here We Are features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel – by Luis Buñuel. It follows a group of guests who find themselves unable to leave a dinner party, and was first seen at the Shed in New York in 2023, where it earned very impressive reviews.

An all-star cast, including Tracie BennettChumisa Dornford-MayJesse Tyler FergusonRichard Fleeshman and Jane Krakowski will feature in the production at the Southbank venue. You can find out more here.

In addition to the complete book and lyrics, the published edition of Here We Are will also feature an essay by Ives on writing with Sondheim.

Matt Applewhite, managing director of Nick Hern Books, said: “Nick Hern Books is proud to share the first publication of Stephen Sondheim’s final work Here We Are with the world, and to honour the enduring legacy of one of theatre’s all-time great voices. It’s a fitting farewell from a writer who never stopped challenging the form – or us, his fortunate audience.”

Copies will be available to purchase alongside performances at the National Theatre from 7 May 2025, and online and at other retailers from 22 May 2025.

