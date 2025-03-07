Full cast announced for Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are

Full casting has been revealed for Stephen Sondheim and David Ives’ Here We Are, running at the National Theatre this April.

Here We Are features a score by Sondheim, a book by Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel – by Luis Buñuel. It follows a group of guests who find themselves unable to leave a dinner party, and was first seen at the Shed in New York in 2023, where it earned very impressive reviews.

As already announced, transferring with the show following its world premiere in New York last year will be Tracie Bennett and Denis O’Hare (Tartuffe). Also in the cast are Rory Kinnear, Chumisa Dornford-May, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Fleeshman, Harry Hadden-Paton, Cameron Johnson, Jane Krakowski, Martha Plimpton and Paulo Szot.

Revealed today are Edward Baker-Duly, Alastair Brookshaw, Jack Butterworth, Molly Lynch, Anita Matthews and Steven Serlin.

On the creative team are set and costume designer David Zinn, choreographer Sam Pinkleton, orchestrations Jonathan Tunick, additional arrangements Alexander Gemignani, conductor Nigel Lilley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

You can find out more about the production here.