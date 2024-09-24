Cast announced for Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are, premiering at the National Theatre

The show will run next spring at the National Theatre

Initial casting has been revealed for Stephen Sondheim and David Ives’ Here We Are, running at the National Theatre next April.

Unveiled as part of Rufus Norris’ final season at the venue, you can find out more about the full programming here.

Transferring with the show following its world premiere in New York last year will be Tracie Bennett (Follies) and Denis O’Hare (Tartuffe), while joining them will be Rory Kinnear (Men, The Threepenny Opera).

On the creative team are set and costume designer David Zinn, choreographer Sam Pinkleton, orchestrations Jonathan Tunick, additional arrangements Alexander Gemignani, conductor Nigel Lilley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

You can find our more about the production here.