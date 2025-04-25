The cast of The Great Gatsby get the party started on West End opening night

The Broadway transfer is now officially open, old sport!

WhatsOnStage was invited to a lavish party in the heart of the West End yesterday, as The Great Gatsby celebrated its press night at the London Coliseum.

We caught up with principal cast members Jamie Muscato (who plays Jay Gatsby), Frances Mayli McCann (Daisy Buchanan), Corbin Bleu (making his London stage debut as Nick Carraway), Amber Davies (Jordan Baker), Joel Montague (George Wilson), John Owen-Jones (Meyer Wolfsheim), Jon Robyns (Tom Buchanan) and Rachel Tucker (Myrtle Wilson) to talk about the show’s rapid transfer from the Great White Way, the opulence of its production design and the enhancement of its female characters.

Consider this your invite to watch below:

The Great Gatsby is based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay). It features a book by Kait Kerrigan, an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, and direction by Marc Bruni.

Rounding out the cast are George Crawford, Jordan Crouch, Kiara Dario, Frances Dee, Aimée Fisher, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Alyn Hawke, Ediz Mahmut, Jamel Matthias, Nevé McGuiness-Dyce, Rose Ouellette, Sophie Pourret, William Richardson and Lily Wang, alongside Liv Alexander, Taylor Alman, Lauren Hampton, Jared Irving, Samuel John-Humphreys and Millie Mayhew.

The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley, with Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho and scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III. The creative team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting.

The Great Gatsby runs at the London Coliseum until 7 September 2025, with tickets on sale below.