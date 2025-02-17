The Great Gatsby cast reveal their best party tricks – watch now

The Great Gatsby introduced the West End cast roaring into London at a launch event at the Savoy!

While we were in attendance, we asked the principals to demonstrate their best party tricks – and they were more than willing to oblige! To our surprise, they included impersonations of Britney Spears and Tina Turner, an impressive downing of champagne, and a little Welsh competition. You can watch the video below.

Showing off their skills were our Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, Jamie Muscato and Frances Mayli McCann. Alongside Amber Davies (who’ll play Jordan Baker), John Owen-Jones (Meyer Wolfsheim), Jon Robyns (Tom Buchanan) and Rachel Tucker (Myrtle Wilson).

On stage, they’ll be joined by Joel Montague (Hamilton) as George Wilson, and Corbin Bleu will be playing Nick Carraway in his West End debut.

Watch Bleu video call into the event here.

The show, also currently playing on Broadway, is based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay).

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). You can read our exclusive interview with Bruni here.

The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley (who we also interviewed recently), with Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III. The team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting.

In addition to their party tricks, the two leads performed numbers from the musical. First, Muscato performed “For Her”, before McCann joined him to sing the act one closer “My Green Light”. You can watch both performances below…