Full cast announced for Great Gatsby musical with Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada

Will this one be roaring its way to Broadway?

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for its upcoming world premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F Scott Fitzgerald.

Jeremy Jordan (Bonnie and Clyde) will star as enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon) will star as socialite Daisy Buchanan.

Joining them will beSara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W Mathis (Kiss Me, Kate) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly (Six The Musical) as Jordan Baker, Noah J Ricketts (Disney’s Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty (Camelot) as George Wilson, and John Zdrojeski (Good Night, Oscar) as Tom Buchanan.

The cast will also feature Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez, and Katie Webber.

Based on the 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay) The Great Gatsbyfeatures a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Dancing with the Stars). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is music director.

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (The Cottage), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (The Book of Mormon), hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe (Hamilton) and Rachael Geier, and fight and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez (POTUS). The production stage manager is Brian Bogin.

This Gatsby is unrelated to the musical written by Florence Welch of the band Florence and the Machine, Thomas Bartlett, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), which will run at American Repertory Theatre in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the immersive production that began its life on these shores, created and directed by Alexander Wright, is currently making its American debut at the Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York.

The Great Gatsby will run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey from 12 October to 12 November 2023, with a press night set for 22 October.

Sign up to our newsletter for more