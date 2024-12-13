whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Nicholas Burns, Laura Haddock and more to star in new play The Gift

The comedy opens next month at the Park Theatre

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

13 December 2024

laddock
Nicholas Burns and Laura Haddock (© Iona Wolff), photos supplied by the production

Casting has been announced for new play The Gift, opening at the Park Theatre in north London on 22 January.

Nicholas Burns, best known as the title character in the Chris Morris and Charlie Brooker sitcom Nathan Barley, will lead the show. Joining him is Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy, Downton Abbey: A New Era) and Alex Price (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). 

It follows a man, Colin, who orders a cake from his favourite patisserie – only to discover that the package delivered isn’t as expected. The show is written by Dave Florez (Fringe First winner for Somewhere Beneath) and directed by Adam Meggido (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong, co-creator of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical).

Tickets are on sale now, which the show has design by Sara Perks, lighting by David Howe, sound by Amanda Priestley and casting by Abby Galvin.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The Lion King

Watch The Lion King stars perform “He Lives in You”

Ahead of the release of Disney’s Mufasa