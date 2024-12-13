Nicholas Burns, Laura Haddock and more to star in new play The Gift

Casting has been announced for new play The Gift, opening at the Park Theatre in north London on 22 January.

Nicholas Burns, best known as the title character in the Chris Morris and Charlie Brooker sitcom Nathan Barley, will lead the show. Joining him is Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy, Downton Abbey: A New Era) and Alex Price (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

It follows a man, Colin, who orders a cake from his favourite patisserie – only to discover that the package delivered isn’t as expected. The show is written by Dave Florez (Fringe First winner for Somewhere Beneath) and directed by Adam Meggido (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong, co-creator of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical).

Tickets are on sale now, which the show has design by Sara Perks, lighting by David Howe, sound by Amanda Priestley and casting by Abby Galvin.