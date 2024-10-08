Park Theatre unveils 2025 spring season

North London’s Park Theatre has announced its first six shows for 2025.

Comedian Ivo Graham will kick off the year with Carousel: A Theatre Show by Ivo Graham (14 to 25 January), following a successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run. In this piece, Graham shifts away from his usual stand-up comedy, taking audiences through personal reflections on life and memory.

Next in the lineup is Dave Florez’s The Gift (22 January to 1 March), a dark comedy about past misdeeds and vengeance directed by Adam Meggido. The story centres on Colin, who receives a mysterious package that sends him spiraling into existential angst.

Antigone [on strike] (30 January to 22 February) reimagines the Greek tragedy within an interactive media studio. It is inspired by the true stories of women dubbed the “ISIS brides.” It is written and directed by Alexander Raptotasios.

In March, Farewell Mr Haffmann (6 March to 12 April), set in Nazi-occupied Paris, will have its London premiere following a run at Theatre Royal Bath. The show is penned by Jean-Phillipe Daguerre, adapted by Jeremy Sams, with original direction by Lindsay Posner.

April will see the return of James McDermott’s Jab (2 to 26 April), directed by Scott Le Crass. This black comedy-drama explores a couple’s deteriorating relationship during COVID-19 lockdown.

The season concludes with the UK premiere of Neil LaBute’s How to Fight Loneliness (16 April to 24 May), directed by Lisa Spirling. The play follows a couple confronting a personal crisis, offering an examination of relationships under strain.