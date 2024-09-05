Complete cast announced for The Forsyte Saga

The full cast has been announced for the world première of a new stage adaptation of The Forsyte Saga at Park Theatre.

Troupe, in association with Park Theatre, will present the production of John Galsworthy’s classic work, adapted by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan. The Forsyte Saga will be staged in two parts: The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene and The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur. The first part follows Soames Forsyte, a wealthy solicitor, and his wife Irene, whose marriage begins to crumble when Soames commissions a house for her. The second part explores the impact of family secrets on Soames’ daughter, Fleur, as history repeats itself.

The full cast is composed of Emma Amos (Emily Forsyte, Juley Forsyte, June Forsyte and Holly Forsyte), Fiona Hampton (Irene Forsyte), Nigel Hastings (James Forsyte and Jo Forsyte), Michael Lumsden (Jolyon Forsyte, Swithin Forsyte, Doctor, Prosper Profond, Riggs and Harold Blade), Joseph Millson (Soames Forsyte), Florence Roberts (June Forsyte, Annette Forsyte and Anne Forsyte), Andy Rush (Philip Bosinney, Polteed and Jon Forsyte), Flora Spencer-Longhurst (Fleur Forsyte) and Jamie Wilkes (Jo Forsyte, Policeman and Michael Mont).

The production will be directed by Josh Roche, with set and costume design by Anna Yates, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, sound design and composition by Max Pappenheim, and movement direction by Patrice Bowler. It was cast internally.

Previews begin on 11 October, with the official press day scheduled for 19 October. The two parts will be performed on alternate nights, with both parts running consecutively on matinee days. The production will then run until 7 December 2024.