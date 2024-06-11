Lead cast set for The Forsyte Saga stage adaptation

Initial casting for the world premiere of a new stage adaptation of John Galsworthy’s The Forsyte Saga.

Galsworthy’s story is dramatised for the stage in two parts by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan (who previously adapted the novels for BBC Radio 4 in 2016). Spanning 40 years from the Victorian age to the 1920s, the story explores themes of sex, money, and power, with a family tearing itself apart. The Forsyte Saga was televised by the BBC in 1967 and serialised by ITV in 2002.

The cast will be led by Fiona Hampton as Irene Forsyte, Joseph Millson as Soames Forsyte, and Flora Spencer-Longhurst as Fleur Forsyte. Josh Roche directs the production, which will be staged in two parts: The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene and The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur.

The production opens in the Park200 space at Park Theatre on 19 October, with previews from 11 October, and runs until 7 December. The two halves will play on alternate nights and run consecutively on matinee days. Full casting will be announced shortly.

The production is directed by Josh Roche, with set and costume design by Anna Yates, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, and sound design and composition by Max Pappenheim. The casting director was not disclosed by the production.