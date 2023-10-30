Park Theatre announces new season including celebrity-heavy Whodunnit, The Forsyte Saga and Marilyn Monroe drama

Exclusive: Park Theatre has unveiled its lineup of shows for 2024, featuring the return of Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] and a two-part adaptation of The Forsyte Saga.

Jez Bond and Mark Cameron’s Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 is set to run from 27 March to 4 May, featuring over 45 celebrities taking on the role of the Inspector without prior script knowledge.

The list of guest performers includes Clive Anderson, Gillian Anderson, David Baddiel, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Callow, Michelle Collins, Nina Conti, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Brian Cox, Benedict Cumberbatch, Les Dennis, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, Tamsin Greig, David Haig, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Beverley Knight, Adrian Lester, Maureen Lipman, Gareth Malone, Jason Manford, Stephen Mangan, Tim McInnerny, David Mitchell, Neil Morrissey, Eddie Nestor, Sue Perkins, Clarke Peters, Daisy Ridley, Rob Rinder, Tony Robinson, Meera Syal, Catherine Tate, Emma Thompson, Sandi Toksvig, Johnny Vegas, Tim Vine, Jodie Whittaker and Greg Wise (plus a few more very big names to be announced soon!)

John Galsworthy’s The Forsyte Saga, an epic tale spanning 40 years that was famously brought to the radio and screen, will have its stage premiere from 11 October to 7 December in two parts running on alternating nights, exploring themes of wealth, sex, and power. It is adapted by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan, directed by Josh Roche

The 2024 program at Park Theatre also includes several other productions, such as Hir, a comedy by Pulitzer and Tony-nominee Taylor Mac, running from 15 February to 16 March. Cowboys and Lesbians, a queer romantic comedy by Billie Esplen, is set to grace the stage from 21 February to 9 March. Hide and Seek, a play about bullying, homophobia, and the impact of social media by Tobia Rossi, is scheduled to run from 12 to 30 March.

Additionally, Make Mine a Double is a double bill of shows in Park90 aimed at providing a lower-cost and lower-risk platform for theatre makers. The first production is The Light House by Alys Williams, paired with Sun Bear, a one-woman comedy by Sarah Richardson. They run in early April.

As part of the summer season will be A Song of Songs in Park200 – a musical play featuring a world music score, Middle Eastern harmonics, and inspiring storytelling. In Park90, the world premiere of Ostan by Azhang Pezhman explores the life of Rebin, who has been entangled in the UK immigration system for nearly a decade.

The Marilyn Conspiracy, directed by award-winner Guy Masterson, will run from mid-June and takes a meticulous look at the five hours after the death of Marilyn Monroe, revealing facts, debunking myths, and exposing the truth. It is penned by Vicki McKellar and Masterson.

Carey Crim’s 23.5 Hours, an exploration of love, trust, truth, and lies, will run across September and early October.