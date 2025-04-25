Gloria and Emily Estefan to debut new musical Basura

Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan is teaming up with her daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, to co-write the score to new musical Basura.

Inspired by the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, featured in the 2015 documentary Landfill Harmonic, it’s about a music teacher who starts an orchestra, even though his poor students cannot afford instruments. Undaunted, they craft their own instruments from found objects like empty paint cans, a bent license plate, and an oil drum.

The book is by Karen Zacarías, with direction by Michael Greif and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Alex Lacamoire. Patricia Delgado will choreograph, and Ken Cerniglia will serve as dramaturg.

Gloria Estefan’s bio-musical, On Your Feet!, has enjoyed a West End and Broadway run.

The new musical is set to premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre from 30 May to 12 July, 2026.