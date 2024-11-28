Arcola Theatre unveils new season including Cry-Baby musical and Heisenberg

Arcola Theatre has announced its spring/mummer 2025 season, marking its 25th anniversary with nine productions running from January to June. The programme includes four world premieres, one UK premiere, and the return of two acclaimed productions.

The season opens with the live premiere of Philip Ridley’s Tarantula, featuring Georgie Henley and directed by Wiebke Green, followed by Simon Stephens’ Heisenberg in a reimagined staging starring Jenny Galloway and Faline England.

Diane Samuels presents As Long As We Are Breathing, a world premiere inspired by Holocaust survivor Miriam Freedman and directed by Ben Caplan, while Dear Martin by Madeleine Brettingham explores themes of mental health and connection. Mark Jagasia’s The Double Act, directed by Oscar Pearce, delves into the fraught dynamics of a fading comedy partnership.

Mehmet Ergen directs the UK premiere of Cry-Baby, The Musical, based on John Waters’ 1990 film, while The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, adapted by Rotimi Babatunde from Lola Shoneyin’s novel, returns under Femi Elufowoju jr’s direction.

The Elufowoju jr Ensemble also presents 54.60 Africa, inspired by travels across the continent. Matthew Seager’s In Other Words returns for a limited run, exploring music, memory, and love.

Arcola Theatre will continue its Pay What You Can scheme every Tuesday, alongside captioned and relaxed performances. The season also features the Participation Festival in March and April, showcasing works from its community theatre groups.

Tickets are available now, with prices ranging from £12 to £39.