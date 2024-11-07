West London will welcome a new permanent theatre venue in autumn 2025, when the Capital Theatre opens at Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush.

The theatre will feature a purpose-built, 620-seat auditorium, designed by the same team responsible for notable London venues including the Bridge Theatre and the transformed Kit Kat Club, home of Cabaret. Covering 35,000 square feet, the venue will include an intimate auditorium where no seat is more than nine rows from the stage. Facilities include rehearsal rooms, offices, and technical support areas, along with a foyer café and an on-site box office.

The theatre will debut with Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage, a production that has enjoyed a decade of sold-out runs across the UK. Performances are set to begin on Thursday, 23 October 2025, with tickets available starting Friday, 8 November 2024.

Capital Theatre is a collaboration between producers Karl Sydow and Adam Kenwright. Sydow said today: “I began my entertainment journey in 1965 with Rock’n’Roll bands, moved to theatre in 1982, produced my first show in 1988 and received my first Tony nomination in 1991. I have presented shows all over the world from the smallest of the fringe to the largest of West End Theatres and produced Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage since 2004.

“So at the halfway point in my theatrical life I’m thrilled to be doing something very special and new to me with a very special friend. It’s time to build and run a venue! We have always had a mission to bring more people to the theatre and by opening the Capital Theatre at Westfield London, we are bringing a theatre to where the people are!”

Kenwright continued: “London’s theatres are on course to deliver the greatest ever attendance figures in 2024, with 17 million tickets and, for the first time ever, sales in excess of £1billion. The Capital Theatre will build upon this, supported by superb transport links to provide easy access for audiences from across the UK.”