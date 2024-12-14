Panto ‘hero’ Antony Costa steps into Leicester’s Snow White

Leicester audiences have no reason to be blue

De Montfort Hall’s pantomime Snow White opens tonight – but will have a last-minute cast change next week.

Gyasi Sheppy, originally cast as the Prince, has stepped down due to a family emergency. Antony Costa, best known as a member of the band Blue, will take on the role.

Costa, who has appeared in theatre productions such as Rock of Ages, Blood Brothers, and Save the Last Dance for Me, is also a pantomime veteran. Stuart Rogers, the show’s choreographer and understudy, will perform as the Prince until Costa takes over on Tuesday, December 17.

Tony Flint, venue director at De Montfort Hall, said: “As ever with theatre and live performance you can expect the unexpected, so we are delighted Antony has been able to come in at the eleventh hour to make sure we put on a fantastic show which we know Leicester audiences will love. He’s a true panto hero!”

The cast also includes RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina De Campo, X Factor winner Sam Bailey, Jack Ballard as Nanny Nora, and Jarred Christmas as Muddles. Tash Bacarese-Hamilton stars as Snow White.

Tickets for Snow White are available at De Montfort Hall’s website, with the production running until 5 January.