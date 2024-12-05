Listen to “Wait For Me” from Hadestown live West End recording

Dónal Finn and Melanie La Barrie appear on the track

Enjoy a first listen to “Wait For Me” lifted from the original West End cast recording of Hadestown.

Recorded live at the Lyric Theatre during their final matinee performance, the album will be released by Sing It Again Records this Friday, 6 December.

The track features Dónal Finn (as Orpheus), Melanie La Barrie (as Hermes), and the company. They are joined on the album by Grace Hodgett Young as Eurydice, as well as Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) and Zachary James (Hades).

The three Fates are Madeline Charlemagne, Allie Daniel and Bella Brown. Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.

With music, lyrics, and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown – Live From London will be available in three physical formats: standard black vinyl, a limited edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl, and on CD, as well as on digital download and streaming services.

The complete track listings (CD):

1 Road To Hell 2 Come Home With Me 3 Wedding Song 4 Livin’ It Up On Top 5 All I’ve Ever Known 6 Way Down Hadestown 7 Chant 8 When The Chips Are Down 9 Wait For Me 10 Why We Build The Wall 11 If It’s True 12 Epic III 13 Promises 14 Wait For Me (Reprise) 15 Road To Hell (Reprise)

Complete Track Listing (vinyl):

Side A Side B 1 Road To Hell 1 Wait For Me 2 Wedding Song 2 If It’s True 3 Livin’ It Up On Top 3 Epic III 4 Way Down Hadestown 4 Wait For Me (Reprise) 5 When The Chips Are Down 5 Road To Hell (Reprise)



