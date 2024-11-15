Hadestown announces live cast album

And releases a new music video with the West End leads

A live cast album has been recorded by the original West End cast of Hadestown.

Featuring music, lyric and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back.

Recorded live at the Lyric Theatre during their final matinee performance, the album features vocals from Dónal Finn as Orpheus and Grace Hodgett-Young as Eurydice. As well as Melanie La Barrie (as Hermes), Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) and Zachary James (Hades), the three Fates will be Madeline Charlemagne, Allie Daniel and Bella Brown.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

The live album will be released by Sing It Again Records on Friday 6 December, with pre-orders from today (15 November).

Hadestown – Live From London will be available in three physical formats: standard black vinyl, a limited edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl and on CD, as well as on digital download and streaming services.

Mitchell said today: “I’m so thrilled to share this audio document of our glorious, once-in-a-lifetime, original West End company and all the ways they made this show their own! Almost the entirety of the recording comes from one single show- the final matinee performance of Dónal and Grace- and is a record of the company as it bids goodbye to two beloved members. You can hear it in the performers giving their all, as much to each other as to the audience. I’m so grateful we caught this magic on tape- a definitive moment in an ever-evolving show.”

The complete track listings (CD):

1 Road To Hell 2 Come Home With Me 3 Wedding Song 4 Livin’ It Up On Top 5 All I’ve Ever Known 6 Way Down Hadestown 7 Chant 8 When The Chips Are Down 9 Wait For Me 10 Why We Build The Wall 11 If It’s True 12 Epic III 13 Promises 14 Wait For Me (Reprise) 15 Road To Hell (Reprise)

Complete Track Listing (vinyl):

Side A Side B 1 Road To Hell 1 Wait For Me 2 Wedding Song 2 If It’s True 3 Livin’ It Up On Top 3 Epic III 4 Way Down Hadestown 4 Wait For Me (Reprise) 5 When The Chips Are Down 5 Road To Hell (Reprise)



Hadestown continues to play in the West End, with tickets on sale below.