The show will fill a slot vacated by the postponement of Burlesque the Musical

Million Dollar Quartet will transfer to London this autumn following its run at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester.

The show dramatises the real-life meeting of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at Sun Records in Memphis on 4 December 1956, when the four musicians gathered for an impromptu jam session that became known as the “Million Dollar Quartet”. The score includes songs such as “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk the Line” and “Hound Dog.”

Originally opening on Broadway in 2010, Million Dollar Quartet received three Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and later transferred to London’s Noël Coward Theatre in 2011 before embarking on a UK tour in 2016 and 2017. It was previously staged at the Barn in 2022.

Iwan Lewis, CEO and artistic director of the Barn Theatre, said, “Million Dollar Quartet has blown the roof off the Barn Theatre, and now it’s ready to rock London!

“We’re thrilled to be working with Steve Spiegel and TRW Production to bring another Barn Theatre hit to the capital. Sitting next door to Hyde Park, the setting for truly legendary gigs, the Arts at Marble Arch feels like a natural home for the greatest jam session in rock ’n’ roll history.

“Enormous credit goes to every member of this company, from our cast and creatives to our crew and production team. Together, they have audiences of every generation dancing in the aisles, night after night. We can’t wait to see London do the same and keep rock ’n’ roll alive!”.

The production will play a limited season at new venue the Arts at Marble Arch: Powered by TodayTix following the last-minute postponement of the return of Burlesque the Musical at the venue.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the musical has a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. Darren Day will reprise his role as legendary record producer Sam Phillips, with the remaining London cast to be announced.

The creative team includes choreographer Joanna Goodwin, set and costume designer Libby Watson, lighting designer Alex Musgrave, sound designer Nick Lodge and musical supervisor Lee Freeman.

The London engagement follows an extended summer run in Cirencester and marks the latest transfer from the Barn Theatre’s Built By Barn producing arm, following I’m Sorry Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember and ahead of a UK tour of The King’s Speech.

It runs from 4 September to 6 December 2026, with a press night on 15 September. Tickets are on sale now.