Matilda The Musical cast teach “Revolting Children” choreography – watch now

As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, Matilda The Musical has released a new video teaching some choreography!

The Royal Shakespeare Company production is now the tenth long-running musical in West End history and is also visiting theatres up and down the UK and Ireland in a new tour which runs until January 2027.

In the video, London dance captain Kelly and the cast demonstrate a section of “Revolting Children” by choreographer Peter Darling – check it out below.

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, the musical follows a determined young girl and her imaginative approach to life. It is written by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and is directed by Matthew Warchus. The show, which includes numbers like “Quiet”, “Naughty”, “When I Grow Up” and “Revolting Children”, has received over 100 awards, including 25 for Best Musical. A film adaptation of Matilda was released in 2022 and is available on Netflix.

Find out more about the West End cast and anniversary celebrations here.