Matilda The Musical announces new West End cast

Exclusive: Matilda The Musical is celebrating its 15th year in London with the announcement of a new cast.

The Royal Shakespeare Company production is now the tenth long-running musical in West End history and is also visiting theatres up and down the UK and Ireland in a new tour which runs until January 2027.

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, the musical follows a determined young girl and her imaginative approach to life. It is written by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and is directed by Matthew Warchus. The show, which includes numbers like “Quiet”, “Naughty”, “When I Grow Up” and “Revolting Children”, has received over 100 awards, including 25 for Best Musical. A film adaptation of Matilda was released in 2022 and is available on Netflix.

The creative team includes Rob Howell (design), Peter Darling (choreography), Christopher Nightingale (orchestrations and musical supervision), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Simon Baker (sound), and Paul Kieve (special effects and illusions).

Joining Jon Robyns, who remains in the role of Miss Trunchbull, will be Matt Corner as Mr Wormwood and Amy Ross as Mrs Wormwood, alongside Lucy St. Louis as Miss Honey. Louis will begin performances in January 2027, taking over from Eve Norris, who continues until 17 January.

Other adults joining the ensemble include Molly Cleere, Pedr Davies, Will Haswell, Karina Hind, Leyton Holmes, Joshua Lear, Stephanie Lindo, Stephen Murray, Ashley Rowe, and Charlotte-Kate Warren. They join the existing ensemble who will continue in the production: Alex Louize Bird, Antony Lawrence, Tania Mathurin, Stuart Rouse, Millie Brown-Thornton, Callum Train.

Sharing the title role of Matilda are Lola Judd, Scarlett Lindsey and Sachie Sheridan, who join existing performer Sithuni Gamage, from 15 September 2026.

Further young performers who share the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the Crunchem Hall students are Bodhi Allnutt, Christopher Azzopardi, Spencer Braam, Indigo Bush-Ramsey, Skylar Blu Copeland, Charles Dark, Kaycee Davis, Erin Donovan, Sloane Hart-Sheehan, Keilah Kofi, Naomi Mae Laing, Rise Maben, Oli Manning, Sara Murati, Felix Pereiro, Joseph Purton, Lucas Rait, Harry Relf, Freya Sainsbury, Porscha Mai Staniford, Jacob Thompson and Indie Truslove. These new performers join the existing young cast members Alejandro García-Pérez, Alexzander Neophytou, and Samuel Sturge.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.