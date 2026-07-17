Pixie Lott to play Marilyn Monroe in London stage return

Pixie Lott will return to the London stage this summer to play Marilyn Monroe.

WhatsOnStage Award and BRIT Award nominee Lott, whose theatre credits include Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Made in Dagenham, will take on the title role in the world premiere of Who Killed Marilyn? at the Emerald Theatre.

The new play, written by Sharleen Cooper Cohen and directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, will run from 15 August to 29 October 2026.

It re-examines the life and death of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the conspiracy theories surrounding her death while presenting Monroe as “a woman of extraordinary intelligence, wit and force”.

Joining Lott are Julie Armstrong, Benjamin Dilloway, Ryan Ellsworth, Martin Hancock, Paul Kane, Rob Maloney, Henry Proffit and Mars Sams. The company is completed by offstage covers Joshua Ford, Eliot Giuralrocca, Dean Michael Gregory, Emma Haines and Ricky Shah.

Lott said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping into the iconic shoes of Marilyn Monroe for Who Killed Marilyn? at the Emerald Theatre in the West End. I have always loved Marilyn – she is such a fascinating, timeless legend, and bringing her complex story to life on this beautiful stage and being her every night is an absolute dream come true for me.”

Producer Tegan Summer added that the production offers a fresh perspective on Monroe’s story, saying audiences “will question everything they thought they knew.”

The creative team includes casting director Rob Kelly, set designer Justin Williams, costume designer Jasmine Swan, lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Christopher Reid, AV designer Libby Ward, wigs, hair and make-up designers Jess Plews and Joanna Tomeo for JJ Wigs, associate director, intimacy director and resident director Jordan Langford, and production manager Pete Kramer.

Who Killed Marilyn? is produced by Tegan Summer Theatricals, with general management by Matty Hurst Productions.

Lott is scheduled to appear at most performances, with Haines playing Marilyn Monroe at Thursday and Saturday matinees, as well as on 28 and 29 August and 24 and 25 October 2026.