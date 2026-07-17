Ben Platt and the cast of Midnight at the Never Get – exclusive first look

The musical from KPop Demon Hunters‘ Mark Sonnenblick has its UK premiere

Production photos have been released for the UK premiere of Midnight at the Never Get, starring Ben Platt.

With book, music and lyrics by Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Mark Sonnenblick, the musical is set in New York in 1965. It follows Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s illegal romance, where they meet to perform songs in a secret nightclub act.

Platt is joined in the cast by Gregor Milne and Barry James, with David Cromer directing the new production for its premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

We spoke with Sonnenblick and Platt about bringing the show to London when it was first announced. Watch the interview below:

The wider creative team includes set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and musical supervision and orchestration by Andrew Resnick.

It is conceived by Sam Bolen, Max Friedman, and Sonnenblick, and presented by the Menier Chocolate Factory, in association with Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, and ATG Productions (by Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini, and Mike Isaacson).

You can enjoy a video of the pair performing a number from the musical below.

Midnight at the Never Get runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory until to 12 September, with an opening night set for next Monday, 20 July.

Listen to an extended chat on our free WhatsOnStage Podcast: